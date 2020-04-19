The project which is located at the Ga East Municipal Hospital and will be Ghana's National Coronavirus Treatment Centre is going to further strengthen and enhance the government's ability to deal with the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.

The fund will be used to resource health facilities with supplies and equipment and promote desired citizenry behaviours required to overcome the spread of the virus.

The President who joined Trustees of the Private Sector Fund and other stakeholders of the project online from the Jubilee House said, "Citizens must stand out to support the government in times of a national crisis and the COVID-19 Private Sector Fund has shown a clear example by bringing different professionals together within the shortest possible to execute this project."

He added: "For the Private Sector Fund to assist in this fight is an excellent initiative and tremendous demonstration of their commitment to the welfare of this country."

"The COVID-19 Public Trust Fund set up by the government is up and running and I want Trustees of the Private Sector Fund to liaise and share ideas with the board of the Public Trust Fund on how to effectively deploy the monies that come into the COVID-19 Public Trust Fund," the President stated.

The President thanked the Private Sector Fund for this project and assured them of his full support.

"I am very happy that you are going to replicate this project in three other regions. Your contribution to Ghana’s health sector will not be forgotten. As a strong advocate of the private sector, you have indeed vindicated my position and made this initiative a permanent feature of the private sector in Ghana," he said.