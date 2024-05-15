GH¢177m approved to clear nursing training allowance arrears – Bawumia

Speaking at a meeting with nurses and midwives in Accra, Dr Mahamadu Bawumia said the money would be paid on Thursday.

“This Thursday, the Controller is transferring GH¢177 million to the Ministry of Health to pay the nursing training allowances. So I have also alerted Dr. Okoe-Boye to be on standby when the money hits the Ministry of Health account, they should move it quickly to the accounts of the nursing trainees so that they will have their alawa. It will drop.”

Relatedly, the Vice President has clarified his comments of the government paying churches when he becomes President.

In a meeting with the Clergy in the North East Region as part of his nationwide tour, the Vice President explained that his statement may have been taken out of context.

Dr. Bawumia explained that his statement was made within the context that the church and other faith-based institutions have done a lot for the country including the building of schools, hospitals, and other essential facilities, and deserved to be helped to do more.

“Look at the number of hospitals the churches have built. Look at the number of universities the churches have built and the faith-based organizations have built. Look at the number of people the churches and faith-based organizations take care of on a daily basis. Can you imagine, just take a thought for a moment that you wake up tomorrow and all the schools, universities, and hospitals the churches have built disappear. They just disappear. How would Ghana be like? Ghana will collapse. Isn’t it? We will not survive in this sort of situation because there will be chaos.