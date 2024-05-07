He highlighted that despite recent economic challenges, the standard of living for Ghanaians has notably progressed over the last seven years, especially when compared to the tenure of former President John Mahama.
NPP gov't has improved lives of Ghanaians compared to Mahama — Bawumia
Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has commended the achievements of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo's administration.
Dr. Bawumia emphasized the hardships faced by Ghanaians during Mahama's presidency, such as frequent power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor', escalating unemployment rates, tariff hikes, and business closures.
He said "Sure. I can say without any fear of contradiction that notwithstanding the recent economic challenges, which have resulted in hardships for many Ghanaians, the fact remains that the lives of Ghanaians have improved significantly after seven years of our government from what they were during the government of John Mahama.
"There is no dispute about it. Why do I say so? Because the data says so! You would recall that in the previous government, we endured four years of power outages (which we called dumsor), which collapsed many businesses and increased unemployment."
"There was no chalk in schools, and teacher and nursing training allowances were cancelled. There was a near-collapse of the National Health Insurance Scheme and the National Ambulance Service. There were increases in electricity tariffs by an average of 50% annually. And many parents could not afford the fees to send their children to senior high school," he added.
