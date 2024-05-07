NPP gov't has improved lives of Ghanaians compared to Mahama — Bawumia

Dr. Bawumia emphasized the hardships faced by Ghanaians during Mahama's presidency, such as frequent power outages, commonly referred to as 'dumsor', escalating unemployment rates, tariff hikes, and business closures.

He said "Sure. I can say without any fear of contradiction that notwithstanding the recent economic challenges, which have resulted in hardships for many Ghanaians, the fact remains that the lives of Ghanaians have improved significantly after seven years of our government from what they were during the government of John Mahama.

"There is no dispute about it. Why do I say so? Because the data says so! You would recall that in the previous government, we endured four years of power outages (which we called dumsor), which collapsed many businesses and increased unemployment."

