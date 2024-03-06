The President disclosed this development during his address at the 67th Independence Day event, emphasizing the government's commitment to facilitating the recovery and revitalization of affected areas.
GH¢80 million allocated for rehabilitation of affected communities - Akufo-Addo
In a significant move towards addressing the rehabilitation needs of affected communities, President Akufo-Addo has announced the release of GH¢80 million for this purpose. The allocation aims to support and uplift communities that have faced various challenges and setbacks.
Recommended articles
The allocation signifies a strategic effort to mitigate the impact of challenges faced by communities and promote overall resilience.
“I must, at this stage, reaffirm the Government’s continued commitment to providing support for victims of the recent, extensive flooding in downstream communities, in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions, caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam last year a necessary action which was taken to maintain the dam’s structural integrity.
“As set out in the 2024 budget, the Government has set aside GH¢220 million, of which GH¢80 million has already been released by the Ministry of Finance, to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities,”
It would be recalled that residents of the affected communities were displaced after water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams was spilled by the Volta River Authority. Homes were destroyed, livelihoods were disrupted, and businesses collapsed.
The Independence Day ceremony was held in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua under the theme, “Our Democracy, our Pride.”
The President assured that the government will create an enabling environment for communities to recover from setbacks and build a better future.
“Government will stop at nothing to restore normalcy to the lives and livelihoods of all affected persons.”
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh