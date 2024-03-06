GH¢80 million allocated for rehabilitation of affected communities - Akufo-Addo

The allocation signifies a strategic effort to mitigate the impact of challenges faced by communities and promote overall resilience.

“I must, at this stage, reaffirm the Government’s continued commitment to providing support for victims of the recent, extensive flooding in downstream communities, in the Greater Accra, Eastern, and Volta Regions, caused by the spillage of the Akosombo Dam last year a necessary action which was taken to maintain the dam’s structural integrity.

“As set out in the 2024 budget, the Government has set aside GH¢220 million, of which GH¢80 million has already been released by the Ministry of Finance, to support the ongoing rehabilitation efforts for the affected communities,”

It would be recalled that residents of the affected communities were displaced after water from the Akosombo and Kpong dams was spilled by the Volta River Authority. Homes were destroyed, livelihoods were disrupted, and businesses collapsed.

The Independence Day ceremony was held in the Eastern Regional capital, Koforidua under the theme, “Our Democracy, our Pride.”

The President assured that the government will create an enabling environment for communities to recover from setbacks and build a better future.