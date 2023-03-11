ADVERTISEMENT
GHS receives first consignment of vaccines for babies

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The first consignment of baby vaccines of Bacillus Calmette - Guérin (BCG), Measles-Rubella (MR), and Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) have been received by the Ministry of Health and the Ghana Health Service on Saturday, March 11.

Ghana Health Service logo
This comes days after the sector minister, Kwaku Agyemang-Manu, assured the nation on the floor of Parliament about the shipment of the vaccines.

“Mr. Speaker, it is a very serious public interest issue, the assurance I will give and I can give for the first time in the chamber here is that this will not happen again,”

“I will advise that you will help me in my advocacy to get adequate funding for vaccines, even the health insurance budget. So when we meet with committees, they have always been talking about it, and even in the chamber, it has come up that if Parliament approves adequately for us and we always have our budget well we will be able to supply. I assure you that whatever challenges happened I don’t think we are going to face these challenges any longer.

“I can stand here and assure the House that within two weeks or three weeks we will get vaccines, even probably before that. I can’t get my hands on a specific date but probably even before that, we may get the vaccines that we are talking about. Throughout the period we have made 6.4 million dollars equivalent to UNICEF which supplies us the vaccines.”

Meanwhile, Tamale Teaching Hospital has reportedly recorded 5 suspected measles death.

