GHS100 for forms to enlist into security services very cheap – Former CID Boss

Speaking on Class91.3FM’s Class Morning Show, COP Oduro said: “The GHS100 is even, I think, on the low side”.

Explaining his stance, he said: “These large numbers that have applied for the police cannot all be handled in Accra here, so I’m sure wherever you are, the region from which you applied, you’ll have to attend body selection and officers are going there to do body selection and to screen and vet them and I’m sure it is part of this charge that they are going to use.”

“I don t know whether they [police] are not being given some subventions or they are not being given money to run some of these things because all these things should come from central government and I don’t know if they have not been given money, so, if they have not been given money for this kind of recruitment process then of course they need to fund, they need to find means of doing this themselves and so part of this money I’m sure is going to be used to cater for the officers or the police teams that will go round the country to do the screening, or vetting or recruitment…”

COP Oduro’s response is in light to a claim by John Dumelo, a member of the NDC, that the fees for the forms are too expensive.

Pulse Ghana

Mr Dumelo said many young people have been sending him messages daily requesting financial help from him to purchase any of the forms.

The Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Police Service and the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) are currently selling their recruitment forms to enlist qualified applicants into these security services.