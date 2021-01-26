The management of the school made this known in a notice on Monday, January 25, 2021.

According to the notice, "there would be a temporary closure of the Ringway Campus of GIJ from Monday, 25th to Friday, January 29, 2021."

It stated: "the temporary closure is due to two members of staff testing positive for Covid19.

"Work will resume on Monday, 1st February 2021 after fumigation of both the Ringway and North Dzorwulu Campuses are complete.

"To ensure that academic work does not grind to a halt, the IT Directorate and Academic Affairs are particularly requested to migrate their work schedule online to provide support services to students. The Security Unit shall continue to operate at full capacity," it added.

Meanwhile, Ghana has now recorded over 3,252 active cases with the death toll currently at 372 after recording 646 new cases.

The number of confirmed cases in the country as of Thursday, January 21, 2021, stood at 62,135.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the number of recoveries or discharge stood at 58,150, while the total number of deaths is 372.