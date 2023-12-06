Speaking at a meeting of the national election security task force, chaired by the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Takyi emphasized the importance of security agencies in safeguarding the integrity of elections.
We’ll support Police to ensure peaceful elections in 2024 - GIS boss
The Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Kwame Asuah Takyi, has pledged the full support of his personnel to collaborate with the Ghana Police Service in ensuring a peaceful electoral process in 2024.
He specifically highlighted the upcoming district assembly elections as a crucial rehearsal for the larger-scale 2024 elections.
Addressing the gathering, the IGP assured that security agencies, in collaboration with the GIS and other relevant bodies, would work diligently to ensure the 2024 elections remain peaceful and free from incidents.
The commitment to maintaining the longstanding tradition of peaceful elections in the country was reiterated.
Meanwhile, the Chief of Defense Staff, Vice Admiral Seth Amoama, emphasized that the Ghana Armed Forces stand ready to provide essential support to the Police and other security agencies during the 2024 elections.
While clarifying that the military would not play a direct role in election security, Vice Admiral Amoama affirmed their preparedness to assist the Police if called upon. He underscored the Armed Forces' commitment to their constitutional duty of protecting the nation, emphasizing their readiness to act across various domains—air, sea, and land—in the face of any external or internal aggression.
Looking ahead to the 2024 elections, Vice Admiral Amoama outlined the Armed Forces' role as being in the background, offering support to the Police and other security services. He assured that the military would be ready to act as necessary when called upon, aligning their actions with constitutional mandates.
During the stakeholder meeting, the Chairperson of the Electoral Commission, Mrs. Jean Mensa, conveyed her gratitude to the security agencies for their unwavering support during elections.
The collaborative efforts between the Ghana Immigration Service, the Police, and the Armed Forces reflect a united front to ensure the integrity and security of the electoral process in 2024.
