Go to court; I can't retract the truth - Ablakwa dares apology-seeking Fredie Blay

The simmering dispute between Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Freddie Blay has escalated, with Ablakwa daring Blay to proceed to court over state capture allegations.
Blay refuted the allegations vehemently, stating, "I feel very defamed; where my sons are operating is not part of the Labadi Beach Hotel. It is their property, and it's unfortunate that Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the lands, making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and the TV3 management, including Johnnie Hughes, one week to render an apology to me and my family, or I go to court."
In a swift and defiant response posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 16 June 2024, Ablakwa dismissed Blay's ultimatum and reiterated his allegations. "I cannot retract the truth, Mr. Freddie Blay. Since you are getting no retraction from me, please go to court now — don’t wait for one week," Ablakwa wrote.
Ablakwa further announced plans for a public demonstration, stating, "After our Tuesday, 18th June 2024 ‘Hands Off our Hotels Demonstration’ — Ghanaians should expect more unimpeachable exposés on how the Labadi Beach Hotel lost control over its beachfront to the Blay brothers. We shall not be intimidated in our determination to fight state capture."
It remains to be seen whether Blay will follow through with his legal threat or if further developments will emerge from Ablakwa's promised exposés. The unfolding saga has captivated public attention, highlighting ongoing concerns about state asset management and political accountability in Ghana.