ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Go to court; I can't retract the truth - Ablakwa dares apology-seeking Fredie Blay

Andreas Kamasah

The simmering dispute between Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, and former New Patriotic Party (NPP) National Chairman Freddie Blay has escalated, with Ablakwa daring Blay to proceed to court over state capture allegations.

Go to court; I can't retract the truth - Ablakwa dares apology-seeking Fredie Blay
Go to court; I can't retract the truth - Ablakwa dares apology-seeking Fredie Blay

Recommended articles

Blay refuted the allegations vehemently, stating, "I feel very defamed; where my sons are operating is not part of the Labadi Beach Hotel. It is their property, and it's unfortunate that Ablakwa and Johnnie are making it look like I have stolen the lands, making people call me a thief. I give Okudzeto Ablakwa and the TV3 management, including Johnnie Hughes, one week to render an apology to me and my family, or I go to court."

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

In a swift and defiant response posted on X (formerly Twitter) on 16 June 2024, Ablakwa dismissed Blay's ultimatum and reiterated his allegations. "I cannot retract the truth, Mr. Freddie Blay. Since you are getting no retraction from me, please go to court now — don’t wait for one week," Ablakwa wrote.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ablakwa further announced plans for a public demonstration, stating, "After our Tuesday, 18th June 2024 ‘Hands Off our Hotels Demonstration’ — Ghanaians should expect more unimpeachable exposés on how the Labadi Beach Hotel lost control over its beachfront to the Blay brothers. We shall not be intimidated in our determination to fight state capture."

It remains to be seen whether Blay will follow through with his legal threat or if further developments will emerge from Ablakwa's promised exposés. The unfolding saga has captivated public attention, highlighting ongoing concerns about state asset management and political accountability in Ghana.

Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah Andreas Kamasah, news reporter at Pulse.com.gh. Good at creating original content and writing comprehensive feature articles on humanitarian and social issues. Professional and impartial.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Rain in coastal Ghana

Meteo Agency predicts cloudy weather and moderate rain in coastal Ghana

Ernest Owusu Bempah

Owusu Bempah drags Okudzeto Ablakwa to CHRAJ over alleged constitutional violation

A stock photo shows a bag of cocaine with lines of the drug.Getty Images

US$6.4m worth of cocaine busted at Kotoka; 2 British citizens arrested

One student One tablet

Bawumia begins distribution of 1-student 1-tablet