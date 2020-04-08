He has expressed his satisfaction with the measures the government has put in place to deal with the threat of the novel Coronavirus disease.

He said the approach President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has put in place is good for the country urging Ghanaians to strictly comply with the directive.

He said it would be unpatriotic for any citizen to go contrary to the directives, endangering their own lives.

In an interview on Accra-based Onua FM, Kufuor said: "The President, Nana Akufo-Addo and his government have done well. God has been kind to us. He has given us a President who is helping in the fight against the disease.

"We should be content with it. If we don’t adhere to his directives, it means we are not good citizens. He has been a good President and he should continue."

He charged Ghanaians to pray for the president and the government to find a lasting solution to the spread of the virus in the country.

"If they study the spread and it’s time to go for a total lockdown of the nation, he should do it. But let pray that by two weeks, God will help us. If by two weeks he has to continue he will continue.

"We should pray for him and listen to him. That is why he is a leader. He needs our prayers," he added.