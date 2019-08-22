Good samaritan donates computers to Volta region’s community where women don’t give birth

Dove is a conservative Ghanaian community located in the central Tongu constituency of the Volta region, and noted for jealously guarding its customs which forbid childbirth, animal rearing and burial of the dead within it.

Following a comprehensive story done by Pulse Ghana’s Andreas Kamasah last year which brought the Dove community to the limelight, a student with the University of Manitoba in Canada deemed it worthy to visit the community to conduct a research into the culture of its people.

Upon her first visit to the community, Felicia Masenu realised that the community itself had built a computer laboratory for the basic school there, but had no single computer to help students prepare for their ICT exams that they are expected to sit for with their counterparts in other well-endowed schools.

Although she has yet to commence her research, being a developmentalist, the young lady felt the a strong urge to mobilse some computers for the community with her scanty resources.

With extra help from some like-minded friends, she was able to get five desktop computers and accessories for the community in the meantime, with a promise to do more subsequently.

At the donation ceremony organised by the assemblyman, Moses Awukuvi-Danyevor, both current and some past students of the Dove DSA basic school, teachers as well as elders and other indigenes converged on the school premises to express their joy.

For them, the fact that the community and its indigenes will for the first time shift from the imaginary and theoretical ICT lessons to practical lessons makes the day remarkable and worth celebrating.

According to Felicia, it is baffling how students of the school are able to write their ICT exams and become useful to the society if they don’t have the luxury of computers, hence the urge to help in her own small way.

The community expressed its utmost appreciation to her and assured of full support and consent for her intended research into their culture without any fear.

They also promised to first of all take good care of the computers, and secondly put them to the use for which they have been donated to them.

The situation at Dove SDA basic school is a carbon copy of the plights of rural Ghanaian communities, while leaders entrusted with all the national resources sit in their air-conditioned offices in Accra, pretending to be unaware of the troubles the poor tax payers go through.

The gap between the rich and the less privileged continues to widen as long as selfish political leaders continue to use the resources, sometimes through criminal means, to enrich themselves and families at the detriment of the poor.