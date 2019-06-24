The musician was arrested over the weekend for selling an unauthorized drug for the cure of HIV/AIDS and other sex related diseases.

The police command said they are looking for another suspect in the case and when arrested, the two will be officially processed for court.

In a letter signed by the Chief Executive Officer of FDA, Delese A.A.Darko on his arrest, he said that the gospel musician has not been given any approval by his outfit to go into production and selling of such products.

“The FDA wishes to inform the general public that it has not registered any product for the cure of HIV/AIDS neither has any approval been given to the said Artiste for the production and sale of any FDA regulated product”, the statement reads.