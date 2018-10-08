Gov’t engages Singaporean master-planner to ‘redevelop Accra’

Pulse.com.gh logo
The move is geared towards improving the quality of life and general economic growth, as well as ridding the city of its current congestion.

The government of Ghana has engaged the services of a Singaporean master-planner to help with the redevelopment of the capital city, Accra.

According to the Senior Minister, Yaw Osafo Maafo, the remodeling of Accra has become necessary as a result of the changes in population, economic activities and the impact of globalisation.

To this end, the government is engaging the services of Dr. Liu Thai-Ker to oversee the remodeling and redevelopment of Accra, Mr. Maafo indicated.

Dr. Liu Thai-Ker is widely regarded as the master planner and architect of modern Singapore.

“The agreement will not be different from what we will do normally with any architect. This one is architectural designs he has to provide. First of all, he cannot even practice architecture here not until he belongs to the Institute of Architecture; it is by regulation,” the Senior Minister said.

“So it will have to take time to regularize some of these things, partner a Ghanaian architecture firm and operate with them. But it is going to be a lot more of assessing the professional services of a professional.”

Works on the remodeling are expected to start early next year in Accra and subsequently replicated in other cities across the country.

Speaking on his mandate, Dr. Liu Thai-Ker said he is very keen on planning the city to make it attractive and to reduce rural-urban migration.

“My job is to plan Ghana’s capital city, Accra. In the past few days after listening to the Senior minister and others, I totally am persuaded by them that we should just not build Accra but join the immediate surrounding township in order to slow down the rural-urban migration,” Dr. Liu Thai-Ker told Accra-based Citi FM.

“Because if you plan only Accra and make it so attractive and not improving the conditions in the surrounding township, the there will be a bigger rush to come to Accra. This will not be good for everybody. So the likelihood is that I may be planning Accra and its immediate township,” he added.

