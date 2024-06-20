Government must prioritise policies that support children’s rights - Prof. Albert Ahenkan

“Day of the African Child marked across our continent, is not just a reminder of the trials and triumphs of our past but a beacon of hope for the future of our children,” Prof. Ahenkan stated.

“Today, as we honour the day, let us reaffirm our commitment to the rights and well-being of every African child. We need to commit ourselves to the cause of protecting, nurturing, and empowering the African child. Let us acknowledge that our children are the heartbeat of our nations and the promise of a brighter tomorrow.”

The 2024 International Day of the African Child was held under the theme “Education for all children in Africa: the time is now.”

Prof. Ahenkan said there is the need for a concerted effort from all stakeholders to ensure that kids in Africa are able to access quality education.

He underscored that education is the cornerstone of a child's development and the foundation of a prosperous society.

“An educated child is empowered to dream, innovate, and lead. Yet, far too many children in Africa are denied this fundamental right. We must prioritize education by investing in schools, training teachers, and ensuring that every child, regardless of their background, has access to quality education,” the UGBS lecturer said.

“Moreover, education must be inclusive and equitable. We must strive to eliminate gender disparities and provide education to children with disabilities. By doing so, we create a more just and equitable society where every child can reach their full potential.”

Meanwhile, Prof. Ahenkan also called for the promotion of civic education ahead of the parliamentary and presidential elections in December.

He noted that knowledge is power and an informed electorate is less vulnerable to manipulation and violence.

“Together, we can ensure that the 2024 elections are a testament to the strength of our democracy and the resilience of our people. Let us work hand in hand to build a Ghana where every child can grow up in peace and prosperity,” he rallied.