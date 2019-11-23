Dr Ahmed Jinapor said he is surprised at the Akufo-Addo administraion for taking sides in the December 17, 2019 referendum.

“I also find it intriguing when a proposal of this sort emanating from government…will [have] government take positions,” he said on TV3'S The Key Points.

According to him, “if you are giving us options, why will you take positions? It beats my imagination."

He further noted that in the referendum to create six new regions, President Akufo-Addo “never campaigned publicly or privately."

He slammed government's campaign in the referendum debate as “a little problematic."

The December 17 referendum seeks to amend the law to enable Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) and unit committee members to be elected along political party lines.