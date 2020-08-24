President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in March this year announced the 50 percent basic allowance pay rise for the health workers for the months of April, May, and June as part of Ghana's COVID-19 response package.

The package was, extended for three additional months as Ghana continues to battle the respiratory disease which has infected more than 17,000 people in the country.

In one of his televised addresses, Nana Addo, categorising who a frontline health worker has been difficult, said "I have been assured that they have been resolved and payments will be effected from the end of June."

The President also announced a daily allowance of GH¢150 to all contact tracers.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu in an interview with Citi News said it has started paying allowances to the frontline health workers.

Kwaku Agyeman-Manu, Health Minister

He said "We had meetings with the Christian hospitals, the quasi institutions, and every terrain of the hospital sector. We met with their leaders and the associations as well, and they were demanding that we should pay them. We told them that we didn't even have the budget to go that far so we asked them to bring in a list of those that were at the forefront of fighting the disease because in some places we haven't encountered any COVID case in some facilities, meaning they are not frontline persons."

"And that is what has delayed the payment, but we have started paying and we have even presented a document to Parliament to tell them how we are managing it. I know for sure that not all will be satisfied but we are still dialoguing and engaging them. From time to time we see new groups coming up, even those who buried the few that have died are also coming in with demands," he added.