GH¢220m allocated to support Akosombo dam spillage and flood victims

Delivering the 2024 budget statement and economic policy of the government said "Mr. Speaker, the government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage as well as floods upstream in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.
The Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta has stated that the government has budgeted an amount of GH¢220 million to support the relief phase for the communities affected by the Akosombo spillage and floods in the Oti, Savannah, and Bono-East Regions.
"We have requested funding from the World Bank under the IDA Crisis Response Window (CRW) to support the resettlement of the victims, restoration of livelihoods, compensation and reconstruction of infrastructure in the affected communities."
He also conveyed his sincere appreciation of the President and the entire government to all groups and individuals who have empathised with, and supported the affected families.
It is in this same spirit that we must continue to be grateful to God that no lives have been lost due to the devastating spillage from the Akosombo dam, he added.
