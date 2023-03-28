Gov't committed to complete Agenda 111 project before 2025 — NPP's Paul Amaning

"We have every intention of seeing this project through to a successful end, which will enable me to commission all 111 hospitals before 2025. At the moment Agenda 111 in Prampram, Ofoase-Ayirebi, and many others are near completion," he said on Accra-based Onua FM.

"It is an ambitious project, which must and will be done, and which will create some 33,900 jobs for construction workers and, on completion, some 34,300 jobs for health workers," he said.

The project will also see the provision of two specialized hospitals for the middle and northern belts, the redevelopment of the Accra psychiatric hospital plus the development and six new regional Hospitals, and an extra-regional hospital for the Western region.

The project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.

It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.