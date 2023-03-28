He claimed that despite the country's economic difficulties, the administration was committed to making sure that none of the projects were abandoned.
Gov't committed to complete Agenda 111 project before 2025 — NPP's Paul Amaning
Paul Amaning, a member of the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) communication team has promised that the Agenda 111 hospital projects being carried out throughout the country will be finished to assist provide universal health coverage.
Recommended articles
"We have every intention of seeing this project through to a successful end, which will enable me to commission all 111 hospitals before 2025. At the moment Agenda 111 in Prampram, Ofoase-Ayirebi, and many others are near completion," he said on Accra-based Onua FM.
"It is an ambitious project, which must and will be done, and which will create some 33,900 jobs for construction workers and, on completion, some 34,300 jobs for health workers," he said.
The project will also see the provision of two specialized hospitals for the middle and northern belts, the redevelopment of the Accra psychiatric hospital plus the development and six new regional Hospitals, and an extra-regional hospital for the Western region.
The project is expected to deepen healthcare delivery at all district levels and ensure that Ghanaians can access high-quality healthcare at all district levels.
It will also provide thousands of jobs for the healthcare staff to be recruited and posted to all these 111 facilities as well as their ancillary workers in these communities.
The housing and local services associated with these projects are also expected to add a new layer to local economic activities in service of the local communities.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh