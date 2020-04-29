This was disclosed in a communique released by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration.

The statement urged the Diplomatic Community to report any suspected case of COVID-19 directly to the Director of Medical Affairs at UGMC.

Ghana has confirmed 1,671 coronavirus cases across the country as of 28th April.

Foreign Affairs Minister, Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey

The increase means that 121 new cases have been confirmed since last Sunday when the country had 1,550 confirmed cases of Coronavirus.

1,461 of the infected persons are said to be doing well and responding to treatment while six of them are "moderately to critically ill".

The number of recoveries from the illness has also risen to 188.