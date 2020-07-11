They have been identified as Asst. Inspector Isaac Ahiafor Agbeyenyega, Asst. Inspector Sarah Adubea, ICO Jennifer Owusu Ansah, ICO Juliana Anning and R.O Joyce Nketia.

The officers, who were station at the Aflao Sector Command in the Volta Region, allegedly helped the foreigners to enter the country through unapproved routes.

READ ALSO: Coronavirus: Carlos Ahenkorah recovers from COVID-19

In a statement, the GIS said what the officers did constitutes an offence under Section 52(1) of the Ghana Immigration Act, 2000 (Act 573).

Statement from Ghana Immigration Service

It further stated that their actions are in breach of the President Akufo-Addo’s directives on border closure to curb cross border spread of Covid-19.

They have, therefore, been asked to step aside with immediate effect for investigations to be carried out.

The statement added that the officer will be entitled to two thirds of their salaries while on interdiction.