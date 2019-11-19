A statement from the Information Ministry said Ghana remains a sovereign state, while urging the public to disregard the claims of any secession.

It added that the various state security agencies are taking the necessary steps to bring the secessionists to book.

Volta secessionists

“Ghana remains a sovereign state which has not ceded any part of its territory to any person or group of persons,” a statement signed by sector minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said.

“While admonishing the public to disregard the claims by the group, the general public is hereby informed that state security agencies are taking the necessary measures to ensure that persons involved with the illegal act, are dealt with in accordance with the law.”

The Homeland Study Group Foundation (HSGF) on Saturday declared their independence at a meeting in Ho in the Volta region.

The group has been demanding secession of the Volta Region and parts of the Northern, North East and Upper East regions from Ghana to become an independent state.

After declaring independence, the group said they intend to seek recognition from the United Nations (UN).

However, the Ghana government said its security agencies are still in charge of the country’s territories.

“Ghana’s security agencies remain in firm charge of Ghana’s territory and encourage all persons to continue with their daily activities normally,” the statement added.

Earlier this year, the leader of the group, Charles Komi Kudzordzi alias Papavi Hogbedetor, was arrested and detained.

However, the Attorney General's Department later dropped all charges against him and eight others members of the separatist group.