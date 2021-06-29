Agbogbloshie onion traders get GH¢500,000 as transportation to relocate

The government said GH¢300,000 will be allocated to the onion sellers, with the remaining amount shared amongst other traders in the business enclave.

The Greater Accra Regional Minister, Henry Quartey stated that the "government is making available GHS 500,000. I want to reiterate that it is for transportation to Adjen Kotoku. Let me also put on record that from this evening."

All traders trading on the land were expected to vacate by July 1, 2021.

The Minister cautioned the traders that there would be no negotiations after the deadline.

However, some the Onion sellers Association representative expressed his appreciation to the Minister, the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) and the Ablekuma Central Municipal Assembly and assured them of their cooperation to relocate to Adjen Kotoku.

But some onion sellers have appealed to the government to give them more time to adequately prepare for their relocation.

An onion trader said "It is unfair for the Minister to give us a short notice to relocate. We pleaded with him for more time, but he did not heed to it. Besides, the stalls that have been provided are not good enough for selling onions. We have not said that we'll not move; we are only begging for more time to put things together."