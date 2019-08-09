The PDS per the new directive, they will act on behalf of ECG as the main power distributor in the Southern Sector.

In an press statement issued by the two entities on Thursday, August 08, 2019 said after ECG and PDS agreement on interim operational modalities, PDS will now act as the interim operator of the electricity retail sale functions on behalf of ECG in the Southern distribution zone.

“This is to ensure that there is no disruption of power supply and service delivery to our cherished customers,” a statement signed by Samuel Boakye-Applah Managing Director, ECG , and Rev. Ing. William Hutton-Mensah Chief Executive Officer, PDS said.

The statement also said PDS will handle all activities related to electricity retail sale including but not limited to: Meter reading, Billing, Distribution of bills, Bill reconciliation, Revenue collection, New service connections, Disconnections and reconnections, Faulty meter replacements, Network faults and repairs, Complaints and fault reporting to the call centres.

This interim arrangement, according to the Statement is effective August 08, 2019 until the reversal or otherwise by the Energy Commission.

Last Tuesday, the Ministry of Information issued a statement announcing the suspension of the deal between government and PDS.

A statement signed by sector Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said some breaches in PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities were detected.

“The Government of Ghana, through the Ministry of Finance and the Electricity of Ghana, has suspended the concession agreement with the Power Distribution Services (PDS) Ghana Limited with immediate effect,” the statement said.

“The decision follows the detection of fundamental and material breaches of PDS’ obligation in the provision of Payment Securities (Demand Guarantees) for the transaction which have been discovered upon further due diligence.