She stated that, ”the government has fulfilled it promised as all the various constituencies have received their monies and undertake their various projects.”

During the 2016 electioneering campaign, the New Patriotic party promised to give every Constituency one million dollars for infrastructure development.

According to the Awutu Senya East Legislator, her constituency has benefited from the fund with over seven projects initiated under program such as ultramodern toilet facilities, clinic, Ofaakor durbar grounds, drainage systems in some part of Kasoa and others.

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister of Special Development Initiatives

The Minister mentioned this to Kingdom news Kaakyire Kweku Ademah during the commissioning of Kasoa Ofaakor ultramodern durbar grounds under the one million dollars per Constituency.

On the other hand, the Municipal Chief Executive officer for Awutu Senya East, Michael Essumang Mensah has noted that, the Assembly has initiated over 150 Developmental projects within three years describing it as an unprecedented achievements.