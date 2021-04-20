Govt is investing in energy sector to stop power outages - Minister

Speaking after a tour of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, the Minister said the government has been undertaking some projects in recent times to ensure a stable supply of power.

“I hope the media can convey to Ghanaians the investments that are going on [in the energy sector]. The last time we visited the Ghana Grid Company, we were told some wires had not been changed since the 50s and 60s."

"These wires have currently been changed to improve the supply situation in Accra. We hope that you [Ghanaians] will bear with us as we put in the necessary investments [in the energy sector]. Outages that are happening are not being overlooked,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Electricity Company of Ghana has disclosed that it will release a 8-day timetable for planned power outages in Accra.

The eight-day exercise has become necessary due to ongoing works at the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point.

The project, when completed, is expected to serve 350,000 households.

Chief Executive Officer of ECG, Kwame Agyeman Budu, speaking after a media tour of the Pokuase Bulk Supply Point, said four major areas within the Greater Accra Region would have their power supply interrupted.