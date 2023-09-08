Gov't to blow GH¢1m to remove abandoned tollbooths on Accra-Tema motorway

The exercise comes after a fatal crash on the Accra-Tema motorway left one dead and another severely injured on Sunday, September 3, 2023.

It all happened when a Tema-bound fuel tanker skidded off the road and collided with one of the obsolete toll booths at the Accra end.

Some people who rushed to the scene on hearing the sound of the impact said the driver of the truck, who suffered injuries, had been taken to the hospital, but the mate died on the spot.

The Director of Road Safety and Environment at the Highway Authority, Joseph Atsu Amedzake, said arrangements have been finalised for the partial removal of the tollbooths to make traveling much easier for commuters.

"We are presently mobilising resources, equipment, and personnel to enable us to commence work immediately," he said.

He stated that "In the interim, we are also mobilising to install solar-powered streetlights at the Tema and Accra ends of the tollbooths to address the safety concerns while we look for a permanent solution of lighting the entire motorway."

In November 2021, the Ministry of Roads and Highways directed the immediate discontinuation of the collection of tolls on all public roads and bridges across the country.

