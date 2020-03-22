In a broadcast Saturday evening, the president said the move is to augment Ghana's preparedness in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic.

“The Ministry of Health is mobilizing new and retired health care professionals to augment our preparedness in dealing with the possible surge in infections. It is heartening to hear the number of healthcare professionals who have stepped forward to offer their services,” he said.

He also indicated that contract tracing is being done to identify anyone who has come into contact with an infected person. He said ones such persons are identified, they would be tested for the virus.

The president further said more personal protection equipment are being acquired to beef up supplies for "our frontline health workers."

He also added that "50,000 additional test kits have been ordered and are being expected in the country shortly.”

