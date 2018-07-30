Pulse.com.gh logo
Gov't to meet Ghana Medical Association over impending strike


The doctors threatened an indefinite strike, effective Monday, 6 August 2018, until a list of their demands are met by government.

  • Published:
The Ministry of Health has scheduled an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Ghana Medical Association over its intended strike next week.

The meeting, which will be chaired by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu is intended to address the concerns of the doctors.

Public Relations Officer of the ministry, Robert Cudjoe, said on Monday, 30 July that an emergency meeting has been scheduled for either the same day or Tuesday, to deal with the doctors’ issues.

The Ghana Medical Association has tabled a list of demands for redress by the government, threatening to embark on a strike action if the demands are not met.

A statement issued by the association at the end of its 4th annual executive council meeting in Jirapa in the Upper West Region noted.

The doctors threatened an indefinite strike, effective Monday, 6 August 2018, until a list of their demands are met by government.

All doctors in the public sector will withdraw their outpatient services until August 19 and heighten the industrial action by withdrawing emergency services from 20 August until 27 August when they declare a full-blown strike if their demands are still not met.

According to the GMA, the issue of doctors having suffered reduced pensions following their migration onto the single spine pay policy; and non-payment of conversion differences, is still outstanding since December 2011, in spite of the NLC’s compulsory arbitration award which binds both parties and subsequent directive from the NLC to government to correct same.

