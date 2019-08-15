He said plans are far advanced for the first piloting of this policy.

Speaking at the the 2019 International Youth Day (IYD) under the auspices of the National Youth Authority at the Anagkazo Bible School in Mampong, Dr. Bawumia said the youth have been the bedrock of development over the years.

Dr Bawumia said the Ghanaian youth over the years have made significant contributions towards the development of the country and, therefore, it is only right and apt that the government and the entire Ghanaian society show greater commitment towards their welfare.

He noted that the government has demonstrated through the introduction and implementation of innovative policies to transform the education system and make it more accessible to the young people.

“We will continue the path of helping the Ghanaian youth in diverse ways to make life in Ghana better for them,” he stated.