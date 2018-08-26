news

At least nine judges whose homes are located on the vast land government plans to build a national cathedral on have been served notice to vacate immediately, host of Joy FM's news analysis show "Newsfile" has revealed.

READ MORE: Building a national cathedral is a good idea - Nana Addo

According to Samson Anyenini, the government has rented "alternative expensive bungalows" for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins "construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to destroy to make way for the cathedral."

The affected buildings, about 10 in number, he revealed, were recently built by the Judicial Service of Ghana to house Appeal Court judges.

Samson, a lawyer by profession, further suggested that move "could even constitute interference with judicial independence as much as it may smack of continuing disregard for the welfare of Judges."

READ MORE: Nana Addo cuts sword for construction of interdenominational worship centre

President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 6, 2017 cut sod for the construction of the national cathedral for interdenominational worship in Accra.