The affected buildings, about 10 in number, he revealed, were recently built by the Judicial Service of Ghana to house Appeal Court judges.
According to Samson Anyenini, the government has rented "alternative expensive bungalows" for the Judges to relocate temporarily while it begins "construction of over twenty new bungalows on a different land in replacement for what it is going to destroy to make way for the cathedral."
Samson, a lawyer by profession, further suggested that move "could even constitute interference with judicial independence as much as it may smack of continuing disregard for the welfare of Judges."
President Nana Akufo-Addo on March 6, 2017 cut sod for the construction of the national cathedral for interdenominational worship in Accra.