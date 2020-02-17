This was disclosed by the Director of Research for the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) at the Ghana Police Service, DSP Alexander Obeng.

According to him, the state commissioned a consultation that involved all Ghanaians across the country in 2019 to kickstart the process.

Commercial motorcycles, locally known as ‘okada’ and motor tricycles, which are also referred to as ‘aboboyaa’ have become major sources of transport in some parts of the country.

Gov’t to regulate commercial use of ‘okada’ and ‘aboboyaa’

Patronage of commercial motorcycles and motor tricycles have shot up in recent years due to their relatively cheaper cost.

“The state commissioned the Ministry of Transport and [it] has done a study. The report is yet to be made public,” DSP Obeng told Accra-based Joy FM.

Detailing what some Ghanaian said, the Police chief said: “Some were saying that there is no public transport where they live, some were saying it is accessible for us where they go, some were saying it is what is available, and some were saying it is easy for us to go through traffic.”

This comes after the Accident, Emergency and Orthopaedic Department of the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital called for commercial motorcycles to be banned.