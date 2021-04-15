RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Govt to spend GHS 521 million on upcoming population and housing census

Authors:

Evans Annang

Ghana is expected to spend five hundred and twenty-one million cedis (GHS 521 million) on its 2021 population and housing census.

Ghanaians

Pulse Ghana

According to Mr Emmanuel G. Osei, the Head of Census Secretariat, the amount is unique because it will be done technologically and tablets have been acquired for enumerators and supervisors.

Recommended articles

The amount includes the payment of enumerators, purchasing of logistics, fieldwork cost, and training of members to facilitate the effectiveness and efficiency of the census.

According to the Head of Census Secretariat, the enumeration process required logistics to enable the field officers to reach out to all villages, communities and hamlets across the districts in the Region.

He said the GSS would need logistical support, including vehicles and motorbikes to reach out to residents in the hard-to-reach communities and urged the heads to avail themselves when they needed their support and services.

On the benefits of the exercise, he said apart from providing an updated demographic social and economic data to support national development activities, to track implementation of global and continental development, the exercise would also help at the district and local levels to assess the developmental needs of the people.

President Akufo-Addo
President Akufo-Addo Pulse Ghana

Mr Osei disclosed that the 2021 Census would be heavily dependent on the use of computer-assisted personal interviews and a global positioning system (GPS) coordination for all structures and communities.

Mr Osei explained that as part of the preparations towards the successful implementation of the census, the Central Region had been divided into six zones to facilitate the smooth implementation of the census and to ensure everyone was duly captured.

He said recruitment, training of supervisors and field officers who would undertake the enumeration is ongoing and has therefore appealed to the participants to support the GSS to carry out a successful exercise.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

5 reasons you should flirt in your relationship

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Giovani Caleb shocks fans with rap verse on Gyakie's 'Forever' during live performance

KiDi wins Artiste of the Year at 2021 3 music awards

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

Burnaboy becomes the first artiste to hit 100 Million streams on Boomplay

Meet 7-year-old Fotocopy; the hottest Ghanaian rapper at the moment (WATCH)

Ayisha Yakubu is the prettiest Muslim bride we have seen in 2021, she wore 4 gorgeous wedding dresses

Trending

7 incredible health benefits of bitter kola

Bitter Kola: The 7 health benefits of this plant are incredible

Newly hired mortuary-man screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work (video)

New mortuary attendant screams for help as 'corpse' wakes up on his first day at work

Why your man's side chick is not your problem

Women arguing with the other woman instead of holding their partner accountable is not so cool. [Credit: Life]

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny

5 natural ways to make your teeth white and shiny [thehealthy]