This auspicious event is currently taking place at the Manhyia Palace.
Grand Akwasidae marks Asantehene’s 25 Years on the Golden stool
The grand Akwasidae ceremony commemorates the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene's reign on the Golden Stool.
In attendance are notable figures including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and various other dignitaries.
Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and Ga Mantse are among the dignitaries gathered at the Manhyia Palace for the grand Akwasidae celebration.
This grand event marks the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene's occupancy of the Golden Stool, occurring on Sunday, May 12, 2024.
The term "Akwasidae" translates to "the day of the sacred stool" in the Ashanti language. The sacred stool holds immense significance for the Ashanti people, symbolizing their unity and resilience as a community. Throughout the festival, the stool is prominently displayed, inviting reverence and homage from all participants.
