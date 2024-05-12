Grand Akwasidae marks Asantehene’s 25 Years on the Golden stool

In attendance are notable figures including the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, former Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and various other dignitaries.

Ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor and Ga Mantse are among the dignitaries gathered at the Manhyia Palace for the grand Akwasidae celebration.

This grand event marks the 25th anniversary of the Asantehene's occupancy of the Golden Stool, occurring on Sunday, May 12, 2024.

