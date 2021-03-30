RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

GRIDCO is bankrupt; 'dumsor' is coming back - John Jinapor

Authors:

Evans Annang

National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Yapei Kusawgu, John Jinapor has alleged that the recent power outages in the country is due to the inefficiencies of the government.

John Jinapor

Photo: Pulse Ghana

He said the financial challenges of the Ghana Grid Company is the reason behind the recent 'dumsor'.

Recommended articles

In an interview on Starr FM in Accra, the ranking member of the Energy Committee in Parliament said the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government is not being forthright with Ghanaians.

“They are not telling the truth. We also have people there. GRIDCo is bankrupt, That’s a fact. They don’t have money. Over the past four years, they’ve been struggling to stay afloat and so they’ve not been able to maintain a lot of their equipment. A lot of their equipment is now obsolete”, he said.

He said, “if you know that you are going to undertake a maintenance job and that a certain area will be knocked off, is it not proper, prudent, professional that you inform customers within the affected areas so they can plan their life?”

According to the former Deputy Minister of Power, the power producer doesn’t have the financial ability to invest in tools to supply electricity to the growing population.

John Jinapor
John Jinapor Photo: ece-auto-gen

He further indicated that “there’s population growth, so there’s an increase in consumption, there’s pressure on ECG’s equipment and there’s pressure on GRIDCo’s equipment.”

“Before we left office, the issue of generation was dealt with. So, the major problem is not the generation, it’s how to evacuate the power to you the end-user and it is because of years of neglect because of their financial predicament, that is why we are going through the current load-shedding that we are experiencing. It is only proper that they come out with a time-table.”

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Recommended articles

“This is extreme!” – People scream as judge sentences 2 brothers to death for stealing phones…

We will sleep with you before we give you roles - Ola Michael tells actress (VIDEO)

My mom is dating a guy my age and I’m the one having nightmares

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Here are 4 types of single women that men avoid

Gory accident on KNUST campus kills two students, three others injured

Passengers applaud Ghanaian female pilot for landing safely with them amid risky storm

Ahuofe Patri flaunts her toned body in beautiful birthday photos

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Trending

The health benefits of garlic and ginger are unbelievable

The health benefits of ginger and garlic are unbelievable [Food NDTV]

Sarkodie: Inside life of one of Ghana's richest musicians

Sarkodie cars

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around

Stingy boyfriend? Here are 3 ways to turn that around. [Credit: LovePanky]

Nana Akua Addo tearfully speaks about how infidelity almost ended her 13-year marriage

Nana Akua Addo and husband