GRIDCO is bankrupt; 'dumsor' is coming back - John Jinapor

According to the former Deputy Minister of Power, the power producer doesn’t have the financial ability to invest in tools to supply electricity to the growing population.

“Before we left office, the issue of generation was dealt with. So, the major problem is not the generation, it’s how to evacuate the power to you the end-user and it is because of years of neglect because of their financial predicament, that is why we are going through the current load-shedding that we are experiencing. It is only proper that they come out with a time-table.”