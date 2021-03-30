Auditor General ‘chases’ lecturers who failed to return after State sponsored their education

Mr. Dagbanja is said to have completed his programme in 2016 but had not returned to the school as of August 2018.

“The GH¢327,800.24 spent on Mr. Dominic Npoanlari Dagbanja should be recovered from him or his guarantors in the event that the Institute cannot recover it from him; also, members of staff who have completed their courses of study must report to the Institute to serve their bond period or pay the amount expended on them with interest,” the Auditor General said.

In the case of Takoradi Technical University, the Auditor General said three lecturers were paid a total of GH¢ 64,565 as salaries after their study leave with pay had expired.

“Two employees of the University, Kusi Ankrah Bonsu (Lecturer) and Foster Adade (Lecturer) who vacated post after their study leave with pay had expired were paid a total amount of GH₵ 63,555.60 from March 2019 to December 2019.