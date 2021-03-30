RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Auditor General ‘chases’ lecturers who failed to return after State sponsored their education

The Auditor General is set to go after lecturers of public universities who failed to return to serve after the State sponsored their education abroad.

A 2019 report by the Auditor General said the state sponsored several lecturers to further their education but many failed to return to their universities after completion of their courses.

The report said lecturers from the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA), Sunyani Technical University, Ho Technical University and the Cape Coast Technical University are involved in these financial irregularities.

It pointed to one Dominic Npoanlari Dagbanja, a staff of GIMPA, who was sponsored by the Institute to study Law in Australia.

Mr. Dagbanja is said to have completed his programme in 2016 but had not returned to the school as of August 2018.

“The GH¢327,800.24 spent on Mr. Dominic Npoanlari Dagbanja should be recovered from him or his guarantors in the event that the Institute cannot recover it from him; also, members of staff who have completed their courses of study must report to the Institute to serve their bond period or pay the amount expended on them with interest,” the Auditor General said.

In the case of Takoradi Technical University, the Auditor General said three lecturers were paid a total of GH¢ 64,565 as salaries after their study leave with pay had expired.

“Two employees of the University, Kusi Ankrah Bonsu (Lecturer) and Foster Adade (Lecturer) who vacated post after their study leave with pay had expired were paid a total amount of GH₵ 63,555.60 from March 2019 to December 2019.

“We also noted that Mr. Anthony Boateng Addai, a former employee of the University who became separated by way of Study Leave without pay, was paid one month salary of GH₵ 1,010.00 after his separation, bringing unearned salary payments to GH₵ 64,565.60,” the report said.

At the Sunyani Technical University, it was found that Dr Eric Nsiah Gyabaah, a Lecturer at the Accountancy Department, was sponsored by the school to pursue a PhD programme in Business Administration at the Argosy University, Dallas.

However, he is said to have only served the University for two out of the required six years after completing his studies and subsequently, vacated post in July 2019.

“In effect, the University has been deprived of the benefit that could have been derived from skills acquired by the beneficiaries,” the report added.

