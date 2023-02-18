GSS report - Men earn more salary in public sector than women

In the report, GSS disclosed that men earn a higher average monthly net salary of GH₵2,669 as against women’s salary of GH₵2,504.

“The difference between the average net salary of men and women is GH₵165. This means that the gender pay gap is 6.0 percent. Men have a higher average monthly net salary, of GH₵2,669, while women have an average of GH₵2,504. The average monthly net salary of women is lower than that of men in all 16 regions,” GSS stated.

Pulse Ghana

The GSS report hinted that the average income for males above 60 is more than four times that of those between the ages of 51 to 60, whereas that of females who fall within that bracket age earn more than five times.

“For women and men, there is a very similar relation between age and the average monthly net salary, where the average steadily increases with age. Average income steadily increases with age until age is above 60. The average income for males above 60 is more than four times that of those between the ages of 51 to 60. In the case of females, the difference between the two groups is more than five times,”

Based on the GSS report, males in the public sector constitute 54.4 percent of the total number of employees.