Hamah family expresses gratitude to Akufo-Addo, Mahama after successful burial of late Alex Hamah

His funeral rite was held last Saturday, August 21, 2021, at the Dolphins Events Centre in Tema Community 6.

Pulse Ghana

In a statement, the family expressed its gratitude to President Akufo-Addo for sending a delegation led by the Deputy Chief of Staff, Hon. Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman, to the funeral.

They also thanked Mahama, Ofosu Ampofo and the leadership of the NDC for supporting the family and gracing the funeral ceremony.

Pulse Ghana

The late Alex Hamah was born at Agona Abodom in the Central Region and rose to become a prominent Labour Leader and Public/Industrial Relations Consultant.

He had his early education at the Abodom United School, the Komenda State School Agona Swedru Methodist School and later at the Agona State College.

Pulse Ghana

He also took advanced correspondence courses from Bennett College, Sheffield and Worsley Hall, Oxford, England.

Alex Hamah was a graduate of the Ashley Secretarial College, Accra, Ghana; The Agricultural College, Bunso; The International Confederation of Free Trade Unions {ICFTU} Labour College, Makelere University Campus, Kampala, Uganda and The International Trade Union Institute, Patrice Lumumba University Campus, Moscow, Russia.

Pulse Ghana

He started his professional career as a teacher at the Apam Roman Catholic School before becoming a Field Assistant Agronomist in the Cocoa Agronomy Division of the Gold Coast Department of Agriculture in the mid-1950s.

His résumé was rich with experience from diverse backgrounds, having served as Assistant Accra Regional Secretary of the Convention Peoples’ Party (CPP).

Pulse Ghana

Read the Hamah family’s full appreciation letter below:

The Hamah and allied Families would like to extend our sincere appreciation to His Excellency President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo- Addo for receiving us at the Jubilee House and for sending a delegation led by Deputy Chief of Staff - Hon. Emmanuel Adumua-Bossman to join us celebrate the peaceful transition of my late father.

We would also like to express profound gratitude to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama for personally coming to commiserate with us to give a glorifying eternal farewell to my late father John Alex Hamah.

The family also acknowledged the support from The Ahwoi brothers, former CPP Presidential candidate Ivor Greenstreet; The Trades Union Congress (TUC); Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU); the Trades Union Congress Veteran Association of Ghana (TUCVAG) and D. M. Ofori Atta, Secretary to the Kyebiman.

We are also very grateful to the entire leadership of the NDC and the presence of the National Chairman, Hon. Ofosu Ampofo is well appreciated.

We would also like to acknowledge with great pride the glorifying tributes paid to the memory of John Alex Hamah by some of his long standing compatriots including The Ahwoi brothers, who are elders of the NDC; Mr. Ivor Greenstreet, former Presidential Candidate of the convention People's Party (CPP); The Trades Union Congress (TUC); Industrial and Commercial Workers Union (ICU); the Trades Union Congress Veteran Association of Ghana (TUCVAG) and D. M. Ofori Atta, Secretary to the Kyebiman.

The presence of notable personalities; Kwame Asuah Takyi, Contrompler General of the Ghana Immigration Service, Mrs Betty Mould-Iddrisu, former Attorney-General; Madam Faustina Nelson, former Vice-chairman of the NDC; Hon. Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu and wife Lawyer Mrs. Nuhela Seidu Okudzeto; Hon. Joe Baidoo-Ansah, former Minister for Trade and Industry; Mr. Ato Afful, MD of Graphic Communications Group; Hon. Ashai Odamtten MP for Tema East Constituency, Hon. Titus Glover, former MP of Tema East Constituency; Lawyer Kakra Essumauh, Communication Director of NDC; Hon. Joseph Kwame Kumah, MP for Kintampo North Constituency; Hon. Samuel Yaw Adusei, former deputy Minister for Water, Works and Resources; Hon. Ken Adjei, former deputy Minister for Defence; Lawyer Mrs Joyce Bawah Mogtari, Spokesperson to His Excellency John Dramani Mahama; Dr. Peter Otukonor; Dr. George Domfe, Research Fellow with University of Ghana; Mr. Wakefield Ackuaku, former Parliamentary Candidate of Tema West Constituency are well acknowledged and appreciated.

We wish to also express our appreciation to Nana Batafo Akyeampong Nti Omanhene of Konongo; Rev. Osabutey of the Accra Methodist Diocese; Hon. Godfred Odame, Attorney General and Minister for Justice; Hon. Dominic Ayini, MP for Bolga East; Hon. James Agalga, MP for Builsa North; Mr. Fredy Blay, National Chairman of the NPP; Mr. Omani Wadie and many others.

We also recognize the presence and participation of delegations from Ablekuma West Constituency, Tema East Constituency, Tema West Constituency and Kintampo North Constituency.

Last but not least, we are grateful to the clergy for the their august presence and participation; Rev. Samuel Mensah, Presiding Bishop of the Full Gospel Evangelical Mission and Rev. Dr. Kofi Boamah Head Pastor Jesus Feasts Ministries.

Our special thanks goes to the St Paul's Methodist Cathedral, the Superintendent Minister, the officiating minister Rev. Vincent Adzika, the administrator, choir and entire membership who supported us during the funeral rites of our late father.

Further, we are also thankful to friends and sympathisers for their love and support.

We pray for God's Grace and Blessings and Long Life for all.