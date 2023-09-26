Harriet Nartey among honorees at the Africa Peace Advocate Awards

The awards ceremony, held under the theme "Action for African Peace," celebrated individuals from diverse fields such as academia, traditional leadership, politics, health, and media who have utilized their platforms to promote peace.

Expressing her excitement on social media, Harriet Nartey wrote, "It is the beginning of many to come. This is a win for us all. Thank you for enabling us. Much appreciation to Pan African Television for the opportunity. #diplomaticaffairstv."

Harriet Nartey's career in 2023 has been nothing short of remarkable. In June, she was one of the few African journalists invited to the New Global Financing Pact Summit in France, an event organized by the French government and attended by President Emmanuel Macron himself.

Taking to Twitter to share her experience, she wrote, "A rare opportunity it was to have been in the same room with Presidents of France and Kenya, the U.S. Secretary of Treasury, IMF Managing Director, Kristalina Georgieva, and President of the World Bank, Ajay Banga, leading conversations about the New Global Financing Pact spearheaded by the French government."

The summit saw the presence of Ghana's President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo Addo, alongside other world leaders. Prior to this, Harriet Nartey excelled as a moderator at the National Blue Summit, where she engaged with top officials, including the President.

Her impressive track record also includes hosting the first 2023 FICAC Pan African Regional Conference for Honorary Consuls, solidifying her reputation as a prominent figure in the world of diplomacy and international relations.

Every Saturday at 4 pm, viewers can tune in to Pan-African Television for the Diplomatic Affairs Show, where Harriet Nartey provides insights into the world of diplomacy.

She has interviewed notable personalities such as the United Nations Resident Coordinator to Ghana, H.E Charles Abani, the European Union Ambassador to Ghana, Irchad Razaaly, and the Ambassador of Switzerland to Ghana, Benin, and Togo, Philipp Stalder.

In 2022, Harriet Nartey filmed an episode of her show at the seat of the European Union in Brussels, Belgium, and participated in the Young African Women Congress held in Nairobi, Kenya, where she engaged with Kenya's political leaders.