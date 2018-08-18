Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan


Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan

He passed away in Switzerland aged 80

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Former President John Mahama has joined other world leaders to mourn the death of ex-UN chief Kofi Annan.

READ MORE:  World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan

He passed away in Switzerland aged 80.

Former President John Mahama tweeted: “He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa.”

Kofi A. Annan was the 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations and is the founder and chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In 2001, he and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Kofi Annan was praised for being “pre-eminent in bringing new life to the organization.” (Norwegian Nobel Committee, October 2001).

He was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on April 8, 1938.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan

He once described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Cleaning Ghana: Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call
Ex-UN Chief: World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan
In Cape Coast: Five University students drown; two dead In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two dead

Recommended Videos

Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE Local News Don't marry men who don’t have toilets in their homes - MCE
Local News: Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year Local News Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year



Top Articles

1 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
2 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
3 Small Scale Mining Government lifts ban on galamseybullet
4 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
5 KNUST Conti, Katanga embark on 'Say No to Mixed Hall Demo' todaybullet
6 Vigilante Attacks NPP group threatens to invade Tamale Police...bullet
7 Eid al-Adha Gov't declares Tuesday public holidaybullet
8 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
9 Narcotics 2 busted for drug trafficking at Aviance Cargo...bullet
10 RIP J.H Mensah laid to restbullet

Related Articles

Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays tribute to Kofi Annan
RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's death
Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annan
United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan dead

Top Videos

1 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
4 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children warehouse'bullet
5 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
6 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Accident Truck driver survives death in accident at Taifabullet
9 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for...bullet
10 Ghanaian child without genitals lives throughbullet

Local

RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead
Saudi Arabia Bawumia, Samira off to perform Hajj
Health Care Tamale Teaching Hospital staff call off strike after vigilante attack
Prophet Emmanuel Badu Kobi of the Glorious Wave Ministry
Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu Kobi tears into Akufo-Addo