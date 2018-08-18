'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan

news

Former President John Mahama has joined other world leaders to mourn the death of ex-UN chief Kofi Annan.

READ MORE: World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan

He passed away in Switzerland aged 80.

Former President John Mahama tweeted: “He lived and worked for global peace, security and sustainable development in very challenging times. A proud son of Ghana and Africa.”

Kofi A. Annan was the 7th Secretary-General of the United Nations and is the founder and chair of the Kofi Annan Foundation.

In 2001, he and the United Nations were jointly awarded the Nobel Prize for Peace. Kofi Annan was praised for being “pre-eminent in bringing new life to the organization.” (Norwegian Nobel Committee, October 2001).

He was born in Kumasi, Ashanti Region on April 8, 1938.

READ MORE: Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan

He once described himself as being "atribal in a tribal world."