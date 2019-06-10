Elliot Agbenorwu, the Municipal and District Chief Executive of Ketu South confirmed the arrest to the media and said: "Earlier, we had picked intelligence and the intelligence officers were working on it."

"We were informed that 62 students who schooled in Lome, Togo have been registered by Mr Mawuli, who is the proprietor and the owner of Kekeli International School, a private school in Aflao."

The DCE also said "he registered them as Ghanaian students without any cumulative records in the school and then it came to light that, indeed, these students were registered without any cumulative records and they registered as Ghanaians not as foreign students."

“And, so, we’ve handed the proprietor over to the police for further investigation. Upon my personal interrogation with him in the presence of the municipal director, he’s confirmed that, indeed, he registered these 62 students who are from Togo Faith Mission School and all this is a sabotage to government policy", he added.

This year’s Basic Education Certificate Examination (BECE) began across the country today, Monday, 10 June 2019.

The candidates made up of 263, 616 males and 253,716 females, represent an increase of 7,508 over the 2018 figure of 509,824.

The week long exams is expected to end on Friday, June 14, 2019.