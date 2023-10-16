Health Ministry finally clears antiretroviral drugs at the Tema port

“The Ministry of Health is pleased to inform the general public that the antiretroviral medications which delayed at Tema port was cleared on Friday, October 13, 2023, as was assured by the Ministry in relation to the rejoinder published on Saturday, October 7, 2023, on the aforementioned subject matter.

“The distribution of the medications to all affected facilities has begun in earnest.

“The Ministry is working in close collaboration with the Ghana Supply Commission to ensure seamless clearance of such drugs and related ones in future,” the statement signed by Public Relations Officer of the Health Ministry, Isaac Ofei-Baah said.

The Ministry had promised last week to clear the tax waivers that had hindered the release of the drugs.

“The Ministry of Health has taken note of some media headlines suggesting that donated antiretroviral drugs have been abandoned at ports since July, supposedly due to the government’s failure to waive taxes.

“The Ministry categorically states that these headlines are misleading and do not accurately reflect the truth.

“Having brought this to the attention of the commission, steps have been taken to secure the needed extra funds to ensure clearance by Friday, October 13, 2023,” the statement said.

The availability of antiretroviral drugs now would bring a huge relief to the hospitals and the patients.