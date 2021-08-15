Henry Quartey to roll out scholarship package for Ga students

He noted that there was a need to bridge the educational inequality gap in Ga-speaking communities.

Mr. Quartey, therefore, believes a scholarship scheme for children of Ga-Dangme descent would help prepare them for the job market.

“We’ve had discussions. I need your help to ensure that Ga-Adangbe students from JHS receive scholarships from us,” he said.

“From Ada to LADMA, even if we are awarding ten scholarships in each place, they could become graduates and serve as civil servants, which will be good for us. I’ll institute a committee to make this happen.”

The Minister also advised chiefs in the Greater Accra region to stop the indiscriminate selling of lands to foreigners.

“The chiefs take four acres of land and then exchange it for 4×4 vehicles. The outsiders will use those lands for real estate development and sell them to others to the region’s disadvantage. Not only that, there are a lot of buildings and houses in the region, but the landlords have rented them all out for commercial purposes. Some have also been leased for 40 or 50 years to non-indigenes,” he lamented.

“Some private individuals are also selling lands in Ga communities for US$300,000 to Chinese nationals. If they are unable to pay too, then they exchange the lands with cars. There are also about 30,000 land litigation issues at the court involving Ga Chiefs. No wonder, there are some communities with about four chiefs.”

Mr. Quarter further stated that, in a bid to preserve Ga history, land should be set aside to build a Ga-Dangbe research center.

“I’ll advise that we should set aside a place to build a centre to preserve our Ga-Adangbe books, history, and archives. We will lobby to get people to donate computers for the facility.