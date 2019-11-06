They said the president has populated his government with family members and close associates.

In a press conference in Accra yesterday, the Director of Communications of the NDC, Sammy Gyamfi said their checks have revealed that there are about 50 members in the current government that are related to the president.

"Ladies and gentlemen, in furtherance of his legendary practice of nepotism and clannism, Nana has not left out his paternal side from his distribution of state positions. Dr Edward Kwapong, the Chief Executive of the Fair Wages and Salaries Commission and the current Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Miss Gloria Akuffo are all paternal relatives of President Akufo-Addo", Sammy Gyamfi said.

Below is the list of the family and friends in the government, according to the NDC.

