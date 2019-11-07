The NPP said Ghanaians deserve to hear policy alternatives from the NDC and not on 'friends and family' propaganda.

Addressing a press conference in Accra, the National Youth Organizer of the NPP, Henry Nana Boakye said the non-Akan politics employed by the NDC won't work.

“They should tell us their alternative for Free SHS, Planting for Food and Jobs, the payment of the various allowances and others,” he added.

Nana B said: “Let us use this opportunity to ask Ghanaians to ask themselves a simple but very important question, perhaps, the most important question for 2020: What does John Mahama stand for? What does he believe in? What is his vision?”

At the NDC’s Moment of Truth press conference on Tuesday, 5 November 2019, the National Communication Officer of the party, Mr Sammy Gyamfi, said President Nana Akufo-Addo has appointed over 50 of his relatives in his administration.

Mr Gyamfi said, for instance, that the entire nuclear family of the President’s Executive Secretary, Nana Asante Bediatuo, is part of the Akufo-Addo government.

NDC Communication Director, Sammy Gyamfi

The party also named ministers such as Ken Ofori-Atta, Mr Amoako Atta and Mr Samuel Atta Akyea as being some of the immediate family ties of the President who are all occupying key positions in his government.

Nana Boakye (Nana B) accused the NDC of reducing the 2020 campaign to one of tribal politics.

“What the NDC is doing is clear that they want to play the discredited Ashanti vs Akyem card; Akans vs Non-Akans card. It is a hopeless and irresponsible agenda by an opposition party that is empty of ideas and empty on performance,” he stated.

The NDC, he said, should tell Ghanaians their alternatives for the numerous policies and programmes of the Akufo-Addo government.