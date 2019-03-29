As Nana Addo turns 75-years-old today, Friday, March 29, 2019, Pulse.com.gh takes a look among the issues talked about since he took over as President.

He is away in the US but there are several good wishes from many Ghanaians on social media.

His wife Rebecca Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia have wished him a happy birthday.

Here are some achievements by Nana Addo in government as he celebrates his birthday.

Focus of economic policy from taxation to production

The NPP abolished excise duty on petroleum, levies imposed on 'kayayei' by local authorities, levies imposed on religious institutions by local authorities, reduced National Electrification Scheme Levy from 5% to 3%.

In the fishing industry, the government spread the allocation of premix fuel to more OMCs. Previously only 2 OMCs were allowed to sell premix.

Free SHS

The President, making good his promise of free secondary education, declared that, beginning public senior high schools (SHS) would be free.

By free SHS, there will be no admission fee, no library fee, no science centre fee, no computer lab fee, no examination fee, and no utility fee; there will be free textbooks, free boarding, and free meals, and day students will get a meal at school for free.

Free SHS will also cover agricultural, vocational and technical institutions at the high school level.

Nursing trainee allowance restored

Trainee nurses lined up to thank President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for restoring their allowances scrapped by the previous government.

The allowances will see over 58,000 trainee nurses and midwives in the various public nursing and midwifery schools receive a little over GH¢400 every month.

The allowance, which was scrapped by the National Democratic Congress (NDC) was met with strong resistance from the nursing trainees who complained bitterly about the difficulties it had brought upon them.

The NDC government insisted the continuous payment of the allowances would threaten the future of Ghana's economy.

National Digital Property Addressing System

As a move to realizing the vision of formalising the Ghanaian economy, Nana Addo launched the National Digital Property Addressing System, "ghanapostGPS".

The launch of the National Digital Property Addressing System is a fulfillment of one of the campaign promises made by the New Patriotic Party, in its bid to win the December 2016 elections.

The informal nature of the economy, Nana Addo explained, has affected the nation's ability to broaden the tax base, deepen and widen financial inclusion, and deliver services to those most in need.

One district, one factory project

Nana Addo inaugurated the government's one district, one factory project, with the promise to drive industrialization across the country.

At least 173 factories are ready to be rolled out as part of the initiative.

The 173 projects will be carried out by private businesses with support from the government.

The one district, one factory project marks a giant step towards the fulfillment of major promises made by the NPP in the heat of the 2016 elections.

Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta in the mid-year budget review in Parliament hinted that work has started on 15 factories under One-district, One-factory (1D1F) initiative.

They included a pineapple processing factory in the Ekumfi District, a pineapple and orange processing factory in the Komenda-Edina-Eguafo-Abrem (KEEA) municipality, a cassava starch processing factory in the Fanteakwa District, a cashew processing factory in Tema, a fruit processing factory in the West Akim District, a shea butter processing factory in the Accra metropolis, an avocado processing factory in Ningo-Prampram and the cultivation and processing of sweet potato into bread, chips and biscuit in Gomoa West.

Others are manufacturing and distribution of pharmaceuticals in the Nsawam-Adoagyiri municipality, the Accra metropolis and the Suhum District.

The rest are manufacturing of agricultural inputs in the Tema metropolis, garment manufacturing in the Accra metropolis and a tile and brick production factory at Tanoso in the Brong Ahafo Region.