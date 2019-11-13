Comparing themselves to their predecessors, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the government has maintained that they have achieved a lot in less than 3 years.

As part of evidence to back this assertion, the government has listed all the major interventions and projects they have embarked on.

Among the things listed by the Ministry of information include 200 dams constructed and 500 under construction, 307 ambulances procured, 567 police vehicles and 3 helicopters distributed.

Below are some of the other achievements the government is touting.

Achievements

Achievements 1

Achievements 2

Achievements 3