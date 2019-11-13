According to the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta, this was evident in the growth recorded in the various sectors of the economy.

"This is the year that one can confidently say that God’s blessings of the hard work is beginning to manifest putting us on a positive trajectory for sustained lift," he said.

He told Parliament on Wednesday, 13 November 2019 during the presentation of the 2020 budget statement that the gains made are incontestable and significant to the wellbeing of Ghanaians.

"We have quietly but incontestably achieved significant structural changes for the economy," he said.

He added: "I say so because we have won some painful but necessary battles for God and country. We have stabilised the microeconomic turbulence that was all too regular a feature in the management of the national economy. We have delivered on our flagship programme. The gains made so far are significant and it is indeed to the glory of God."

Earlier, the Minister gave his plain diagnosis of the state of Ghana's economy.

He said the NPP-led government under the leadership of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo met a budget deficit of 9.3% from the Mahama administration.

He said every Ghanaian knows that the country was broke before the NPP took over from the NDC in 2017.

Speaking on Citi TV, Ken-Ofori-Atta said "You can't get away from the numbers… As to we declaring, we don't have money, every Ghanaian knew that we're broke when we came into power…"

The Finance Minister said the country needs the money and every Ghanaian can attest to it.