Here are three key takeaways from Ghanaian educational experts on how to improve your child’s learning potential with EdTech

The show, which airs live on Citi FM on the last Monday of every month, was moderated by Nathan Quao and featured Daniel Amedza Philips, Co-Founder of Scribble Works Publishing House; Donna Gordon Apeagyei, Vice Principal of the Infant School at the Ghana International School; and Christopher Nkrumah, Education Officer at UNICEF Ghana.

Here are some of the top takeaways:

A hybrid learning approach meets the needs of various types of students.

ADVERTISEMENT

Christopher Nkrumah, Education Officer at UNICEF Ghana, highlighted the importance of maintaining a hybrid approach to learning, to meet the needs of various types of learners. "Some people are audio learners, others want to see visuals and diagrams, while others want to read and write. The hybrid approach gives you the opportunity to respond to the learning styles and needs of these cohorts of children," he said. "The hybrid approach is important to ensure that teachers are equipped with the needed skills and capacity. Teachers need to integrate or mainstream it into the traditional way of teaching to ensure that the various needs of the learners are addressed," he further noted.

Parents and guardians play a crucial role in the online learning of their children.

Daniel Amedza Philips, Co-Founder of Scribble Works Publishing House, emphasized the need for parents to understand the educational tools that schools are using to support their children effectively. He recommended using Google Family Link and third-party tools to filter and control the kind of content that children can access with their devices. Amedza Philips further urged parents to set restrictions on Wi-Fi so that children cannot access certain websites and information. "Parents need to understand the educational tools available to their children, to support them during learning," he said.

Oracy promotes literacy skills among young learners.

Donna Gordon Apeagyei, Vice Principal of the Infant School at the Ghana International School, emphasized the importance of oracy in developing literacy skills among young students, using the example of Ananse, a popular Ghanaian character known for its creativity and literacy. She suggested introducing oral storytelling into the curriculum and using radio programs and simple apps to support parents in promoting literacy and numeracy among their children. Gordon-Apeagyei believes that Ghana can use its rich cultural heritage to inspire critical thinking and collaborative problem-solving among its young students, preparing them to be competitive on a global scale. "To develop collaborative skills and communication skills here in Ghana, there's an excellent tradition of oracy. So when we're thinking about the early stages of literacy, why don't we start with oracy?" she rhetorically asked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pulse Ghana

Watch the Edtech Monday episode here

About EDTech Monday

EdTech Monday is an initiative of the Mastercard Foundation's Regional Center for Innovative Teaching and Learning ICT, and MEST Africa to bridge the gap in access to quality education and advance the integration of technology in education policies and practices across the continent. It supports the Young Africa Works strategy in Ghana, with a vision of harnessing opportunities to shape the future of work and create an inclusive economy with enhanced resilience for young people, especially women, by 2030.

EdTech Monday is held on the last Monday of every month and is broadcast live on the Citi Breakfast Show.

ADVERTISEMENT