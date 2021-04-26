Here is breakdown of the COVID-19 vaccine received by Ghana so far

The arrival of the COVID-19 vaccines into Ghana is critical in bringing the pandemic to an end and the only way out of this crisis is to ensure that vaccinations are available for all Ghanaians.

Ghana on Wednesday, February 24, 2021, took delivery of 600,000 doses of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine made by the Serum Institute of India (Covishield) and the COVID-19 vaccination started in Ghana on March 2, 2021.

It made Ghana the first country to receive the vaccine from the COVID-19 Vaccine Global Access Facility (COVAX), which has 92 beneficiary countries signed on to it, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said.

The AstraZeneca boss said: "This delivery is the first of many shipments of the AstraZeneca vaccine expected over the coming weeks and months via COVAX that will take us closer to ensuring broad and equitable access."

COVAX is co-led by Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, the World Health Organization (WHO), and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), working in partnership with UNICEF as well as the World Bank, civil society organisations, manufacturers, and others.

Over 200,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19 as of March 9, 2021.

As of March 22, 2021, the Ghana Health Service (GHS) has revealed that over 460,000 Ghanaians have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

Since some vaccines require more than one dose, the number of fully vaccinated people is likely to be lower.

People fully vaccinated show how many people have received the full amount of doses for the COVID-19 vaccine.

