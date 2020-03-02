The Ministry of Health has stationed health officials at the Kotoka International Airport to screen for the coronavirus.

Some weeks ago, a team of media personnel were taken through a tour at the airport to observe the screening process.

Here’s how health officials are screening for Coronavirus at Kotoka Airport

Persons arriving from other countries are taken through thorough screening for the Coronavirus.

These measures have been put in place the Ministry and the Ghana Health Service to contain the coronavirus outbreak.

This comes after the Coronavirus was declared a global health emergency by the World Health Organization (WHO).

China has been hit very hard by the coronavirus, with over 2,000 killed and over 80,000 more infected.

However, the deadly virus has since spread into other countries in Asia, Europe and even Africa.

Last week, Nigeria became the first Sub-Saharan African country to record a coronavirus case.